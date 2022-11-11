Register to Attend the FSDH Women in Business 2nd Edition | November 23rd

As the world continues to evolve, humans are constantly transforming, finding more innovative ways to do business and deliver services. Technology has brought on a new era by enabling transformation across different spheres of life- from business to career, to everyday decisions, we experience the power of tech.

As a result of these changes, businesses continue to drive the adoption of technology by supporting the growth of the ecosystem.

One such organisation is FSDH– a financial service group with a track record and focus on delivering corporate & business banking, capital markets, asset management, and financial technology services.

The company is set to host women in business, female founders, and women across industries at the 2nd edition of the FSDH Women in Business event.

While the first edition focused on the total well-being of a woman, this year’s summit themed ‘Women on the Rise’ will champion discussions around the importance of technology, communities, and capital as growth enablers and how women can leverage these tools to access new markets and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Set to hold on Wednesday, November 23rd, the event will be headlined by leading technology entrepreneur and engineer, Funke Opeke; CEO, MainOne Technologies as the Keynote Speaker.

It will be anchored by TV Host, Influencer, and Lawyer – Olive Emodi and host Solape Akinpelu – Founder, HerVest; Ashim Egunjobi – Founder of Octerra Capital; and Yanmo Omorogbe – Co-founder of Bamboo on the first panel focused on how businesses can position for global funding opportunities.

The second-panel session will feature leading women in technology – Tosin Olaseinde, Founder of Money Africa, and Damilola Olokesusi, Founder of Shuttlers; and will focus on the importance of women-empowered communities in business and lifestyle.

Other features of the event include the announcement of a non-equity grant for female-founded/female-led startups in Nigeria and the launch of the FSDH desk for women put in place to empower women-led businesses and the growth of the female economy in Nigeria.

The FSDH Women in Business Initiative was created to encourage, enable and empower women across the continent to thrive in their chosen areas of endeavor through access to funding, education, network, and finance.

This year’s focus will help women leverage technology, capital, and the power of community to position their businesses, passion points, or careers for success.

Join this event to support the drive.

To register, please visit; their webiste

