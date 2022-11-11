ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, & Shina Peters, Thrill Fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Saturday, November 5th, Glenfiddich, one of the world’s leading single-malt whisky, entertained consumers with amazing music, great vibes, and premium whisky at the renowned Glenfiddich Experimental Night. The event which was held at the Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos was hosted by Nancy Isime and Manolo Spanky and filled with an array of exciting moments, combining music with the Lagos nightlife experience.

Known for creating a concert-like atmosphere, where people can socialize amid great music, whisky, and specially curated musical performances, this year’s Experimental Night celebrated the fusion of old classics with modern sounds.

Guests enjoyed performances from M.I, Sir Shina Peters, Naeto C, The Compozers (all the way from the UK), Young John, Niniola, DJ Johann Wald from Barcelona, and Deejay Whales.

With a bit of Africanism, the night started with a rousing performance from afro-juju musician, Shina Peters who with his mastery in Afrobeats, took the audience a look back in time with rich and soulful music.

His legendary hits were a combination of Yoruba music and highlife which filled the air with chanted vocals and interesting rhythms with percussion instruments.

One of Africa’s finest hip-hop artists, M.I Abaga, who is widely heralded as Africa’s most commercially successful rapper amongst his other hits, performed songs from his new album “The Guy”. His performance was a blend of ever-flawless rap flow with the classic mid-tempo rhythm that left the audience bobbling with excitement.

Following in the night’s exhilaration, Dj Johann Wald from Barcelona and Deejay Whales took the energy in the room to a higher level by giving the audience an innovative and exciting beat-matching tempo of the latest hits that powered the mood of the audience while keeping them in an energetic flow.

Superstar vocalist, Niniola’s performance was nothing short of thrilling, alluring, and energetic. Performing fans’ all-time favorite “Maradona”, Niniola hit the stage with high-spirited vocals. Every part of their performance was excitingly choreographed.

Taking the stage and delivering on their mantra “music is a universal language”, The Compozers, filled the room with electrifying Gen-z vibes with live instrumental renditions, giving the audience a mix of local and international hit songs.

Ending the night in a grand style, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Young John gave an energetic performance of his hit singles, which left the audience wanting more.

The Glenfiddich Experimental Night was entertaining, and the brand can’t wait for the next experience!

To learn more about Glenfiddich and upcoming consumer experiences in Nigeria, follow @glenfiddich_ng on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

