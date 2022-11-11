7up Nigeria Re-Introduces Fido Dido with Unique Message “Be You, Nothing Sure Pass”

Refreshing lemon and lime beverage brand, 7up Nigeria, has relaunched the Fido Dido mascot; the famous character known for his quirky and eccentric attitude, calling on Nigerians to be their original selves via a campaign tagged 7up, Be You, Nothing Sure Pass.

7up’s fido dido coming back at this time is very apt. In a world filled with everyone pressured to follow the crowd, 7Up through Fido Dido is reminding us that nothing is as clear and as refreshing as staying true to yourself. In essence, Be You, Nothing Sure Pass.

Since the launch of the campaign across all media touchpoints, especially on social media, the return of 7up’s Fido Dido has been at the center of conversations, as it sparked nostalgia and excitement amongst Nigerians.

Speaking on the re-introduction of Fido Dido, the General Manager, of Marketing, Segun Ogunleye, asserted that with Fido’s return, 7UP is not just rekindling nostalgia amongst its audience who have long associated the brand with Fido’s disposition but it is also encouraging people to tap into their originality with the beverage of choice, 7up.

To further drive excitement, consumers are encouraged to look out for the special edition 7up Fido Dido bottles available in stores and continue to be Diff because nothing sure pass.

Follow 7up_nigeria across social media for more info and to chill with the coolest guy, Fido Dido.

