Flavourful Moments at Seven-Up Bottling Company’s Jolibration with Latest Beverage Sensations, D’Vybe and Hydr8 100

When Nigeria’s top beverage company, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), decides to make a splash in the market, you know something extraordinary is in store. Recently, SBC introduced not one but two innovative and refreshing beverages – Hydr8 100, a carbonated isotonic drink, and D’Vybe, a flavoured carbonated soft drink.

The launch took place during a spectacular 2-day “Jolibration” event held in the heart of Lagos, and it was nothing short of a revelation as the brand ignited the passion and refreshed the dreams of all present. Here are five key takeaways from this exciting event.

Jolibration: More Than Just a Product Launch Event

The “Jolibration” launch event was not the typical product introduction. It was a meticulously curated experience designed by SBC to give guests a firsthand introduction to the world of Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe. The two-day event saw the presence of celebrities, partners, loyal customers, fans, and friends of the house. From the first uniquely designed display to the live performances and refreshments, the event was a testament to SBC’s commitment to providing more than just products but also creating memorable experiences.

2. Hydr8 100, D’Vybe: Stars of the show

Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe were undoubtedly the stars of the show. The excitement in the hall was palatable as the two newest members of the SBC family were introduced to the guests. Hydr8 100 was unveiled as a carbonated isotonic drink packed with vitamins and electrolytes, a game-changer for those leading active lifestyles. Available in three distinct flavours – Strawberry, Pineberry, and Tangy Twist, it’s not just about hydration; it’s about replenishing, refreshing, and rehydrating as you go about your daily activities.

D’Vybe with its enticing tagline “Make Every Moment a Vybe,” was introduced not just as a drink but as an invitation to celebrate individuality and diversity. A sweetened carbonated soft drink, D’Vybe offers two exciting flavors; Chapman, and Ginger. D’Vybe empowers consumers to express themselves and explore their unique tastes without boundaries.

3. SBC’s Unwavering Commitment

Segun Ogunleye, the General Manager of Marketing at SBC while making his speech emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction. It’s evident that SBC places consumers at the heart of their business, driving innovation and marketing initiatives that delight and satisfy. According to Segun, both brands are designed to deliver more value to the consumer by being affordable and accessible while also catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of our consumers, and Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe are birthed out of extensive research and development to meet the highest standards for taste, refreshment, satisfaction, and quality.

4. The Legacy of SBC

Seven-Up Bottling Company, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading soft drinks manufacturer with an impressive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic beverage brands. With the introduction of Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe, SBC continues its legacy of excellence and innovation.

5. Ignite Passion, Refresh Dreams

With the successful launch, Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe are now available in stores nationwide and we are inviting consumers to experience the refreshing taste and excitement they bring to the table. As SBC continues to revolutionize the Nigerian beverage market, stay tuned for more exciting experiences and innovations that cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers.

