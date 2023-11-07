A Night of Mexican Culture and Celebration: Volcan Tequila hosts ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ in Lagos!

Sunday, November 5th, 2023, marked a spectacular night of culture, celebration, and immersive experiences with Volcan Tequila’s Dia de los Muertos.

The Dia de los Muertos celebration is a Mexican annual holiday to remember and celebrate our loved ones who have passed on, as well as reinforce the message that life is a gift and should be lived with 100% heart.

The celebration hosted by Volcan Tequila which took place at Zero Gravity Lagos saw the attendance of tequila lovers, as well as trendsetting fashionistas and lifestyle influencers. Guests were treated to a carefully curated experience featuring body art painting, lively DJ sets, and the joy of sharing shots of the Volcan Tequila.

Volcan Tequila aims to continuously create fresh and thrilling experiences as the event was 100% hearty, and these photos serve as undeniable proof of the incredible atmosphere and excitement that was enjoyed by all.

