Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Yalo Launches Its Conversational AI Platform to Redefine Recycling in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

9mobile Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence with a Joyful End-of-Year Staff Event

Events Promotions

Harmony in Spirits: Lord’s London Dry Gin Unveils a Night of Musical Elegance

Events Promotions

From Tears to Triumph: Ayodele Alabi Captivates Audience at "Happiest Girl in the Room" Launch

Events Promotions

Here’s How the Florence Modupe Foundation Improved the Lives of About 5000 Widows and Less Privileged in December Outreach

Events News

BN Red Carpet Fab: 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Promotions Sweet Spot

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Movies & TV News Style

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Events Promotions

Four Days, One Epic Festival: Flytime Fest 2023 Powered by Coca-Cola Redefined December in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Market Square Launches Shopping Paradise in Kaduna With Grand Opening Celebration

Events

Yalo Launches Its Conversational AI Platform to Redefine Recycling in Nigeria

Seals Partnership with Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and Seven-Up Bottling Company
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Yalo, a leading conversational AI platform, has officially launched in Nigeria through its partnership with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc.

The launch event took place recently in Lagos, Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in reshaping the country’s recycling market through the integration of artificial intelligence and community engagement aimed at achieving environmental sustainability.

The partnership between Yalo, FBRA, and SBC seeks to redefine how Nigerians perceive waste management, recycling, and environmental sustainability. During the launch event, Manuel Centeno, Yalo’s North Latam, Africa, Middle East and Europe Sales VP, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the potential impact on Nigeria’s environmental landscape. He stated,

We are glad to officially launch in Nigeria through our partnership with the Food and Beverage Alliance and 7-Up Bottling Company to promote a greener Nigeria.

We believe that artificial intelligence is a necessity in today’s world and a catalyst for positive change, which is why we created our AI platform to create conversational solutions facilitating communication, information dissemination, and engagement.

We look forward to the transformative impact of this launch regarding waste management, recycling and sustainability in Nigeria.

Centeno highlighted the transformative potential of Yalo’s AI platform in waste management, recycling, and sustainability in Nigeria. Their conversational channel over WhatsApp, ‘Lapi’, aims to empower small stores, facilitate the collection and recycling of used plastic, and promote sustainability. Additionally, it introduces a reward system that fosters a circular economy, benefiting both the environment and the local economy.

Agharese Lucia Onaghise, Executive Director of the Food and Beverage Alliance, emphasised the FBRA’s commitment to educating local communities about recycling practices and encouraging active participation in environmental conservation.

Since the FBRA vision started in 2018, we’ve always been motivated by the desire to leave the environment better than we met it.

This collaboration is a huge step in the right direction as it further cements the conviction we have for pioneering proper waste management practices and actively building a greener, more sustainable Nigeria, said Arese.

Ziad Maalouf, Managing Director of Seven-Up Bottling Company, underscored the importance of supporting the partnership with Yalo. He stated,

We are proud to support the FBRA in the partnership with Yalo. Sustainability remains one of our core values, and we are taking meaningful steps to minimise our environmental impact.

Together, we will inspire communities to take up responsible waste management practices, creating a lasting impact on our planet.

The collaboration between Yalo, FBRA, and SBC represents a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future in Nigeria. Yalo’s AI platform aims to empower Nigerians to become agents of change with just one message.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: You Should Add Driving Safe to Your New Year Resolutions

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “We Were Born to Lie Down and Cry” 

Farida Yahya: New Year, Old Me – A Letter to My Younger Self

Money Matters With Nimi: This Year, Prioritise Your Health & Happiness Beyond Building Wealth

“No Gree For Anybody” is for Everyone Except These People
css.php