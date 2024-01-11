Wale Tejumade to Host Godman Akinlabi, Aproko Doctor, and Others at Lofty Heights Conference 7.0



Marking its 7th edition since inception and the second edition following a two-year hiatus, the 2024 iteration, themed “The Power of Vision,” is set to be a thought-provoking and life-altering event. This conference underscores the profound connection between a well-defined vision, exceptional results, and the embodiment of a vision-driven mindset.

As one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential gatherings of young professionals, Lofty Heights Conference 2024 seeks to dispel the misconception that vision is an exclusive concept. Instead, it positions vision as an invaluable asset, offering a significant advantage in cultivating the essential sense of ownership required to become visionary leaders within a year.

Rooted in inspiration, the conference is designed to empower participants to excel in their chosen fields, fostering purposeful lives built on excellence. Serving as a convergence point between Achievers and Would-Be Achievers, Mentors and Proteges, and Superiors and Subordinates, LHC has seen the likes of Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Fela Durotoye, Seyi Law, Timi Dakolo, Idy Enang, ID Cabasa, Osayi Alile, and numerous other great individuals grace its platform in recent years.

The last edition boasted over 1500 on-site participants and a significant online presence through active Social Media engagements and live streaming, with testimonials pouring in from previous attendees.

LHC 2024 is poised to continue this tradition of excellence, featuring men and women with proven track records of impeccable achievements across diverse sectors, including banking, manufacturing, politics, education, entrepreneurship, comedy, media, and the music industry.

Date: Saturday, January 20th, 2024

Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos

Time: 9 am WAT

Attendance is absolutely Free, however, registration is mandatory. Click here to register and secure your slot for this exciting opportunity.

For sponsorship, exhibition, and advert placement, please contact 08120226337/08166223311 or email [email protected].

Embark on the journey to a transformative 2024 at the Lofty Heights Conference – where visions take flight and excellence is the destination.

Sponsored Content