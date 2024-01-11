Connect with us

Wale Tejumade to Host Godman Akinlabi, Aproko Doctor, and Others at Lofty Heights Conference 7.0

Yalo Launches Its Conversational AI Platform to Redefine Recycling in Nigeria

9mobile Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence with a Joyful End-of-Year Staff Event

Harmony in Spirits: Lord’s London Dry Gin Unveils a Night of Musical Elegance

From Tears to Triumph: Ayodele Alabi Captivates Audience at "Happiest Girl in the Room" Launch

Here’s How the Florence Modupe Foundation Improved the Lives of About 5000 Widows and Less Privileged in December Outreach

BN Red Carpet Fab: 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Four Days, One Epic Festival: Flytime Fest 2023 Powered by Coca-Cola Redefined December in Lagos

Wale Tejumade to Host Godman Akinlabi, Aproko Doctor, and Others at Lofty Heights Conference 7.0

Themed, "The Power of Vision"
Marking its 7th edition since inception and the second edition following a two-year hiatus, the 2024 iteration, themed “The Power of Vision,” is set to be a thought-provoking and life-altering event. This conference underscores the profound connection between a well-defined vision, exceptional results, and the embodiment of a vision-driven mindset.

As one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential gatherings of young professionals, Lofty Heights Conference 2024 seeks to dispel the misconception that vision is an exclusive concept. Instead, it positions vision as an invaluable asset, offering a significant advantage in cultivating the essential sense of ownership required to become visionary leaders within a year.

Rooted in inspiration, the conference is designed to empower participants to excel in their chosen fields, fostering purposeful lives built on excellence. Serving as a convergence point between Achievers and Would-Be Achievers, Mentors and Proteges, and Superiors and Subordinates, LHC has seen the likes of Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Fela Durotoye, Seyi Law, Timi Dakolo, Idy Enang, ID Cabasa, Osayi Alile, and numerous other great individuals grace its platform in recent years.

The last edition boasted over 1500 on-site participants and a significant online presence through active Social Media engagements and live streaming, with testimonials pouring in from previous attendees.

LHC 2024 is poised to continue this tradition of excellence, featuring men and women with proven track records of impeccable achievements across diverse sectors, including banking, manufacturing, politics, education, entrepreneurship, comedy, media, and the music industry.

Date: Saturday, January 20th, 2024
Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos
Time: 9 am WAT

Attendance is absolutely Free, however, registration is mandatory. Click here to register and secure your slot for this exciting opportunity.

For sponsorship, exhibition, and advert placement, please contact 08120226337/08166223311 or email [email protected].

Embark on the journey to a transformative 2024 at the Lofty Heights Conference – where visions take flight and excellence is the destination.

