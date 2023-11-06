Rema Wins Best Afrobeats Award at 2023 MTV EMA

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @rema/Instagram

Despite the cancellation of the 2023 MTV EMA Awards, the winners were still announced on Sunday, November 5. Nigerian singer Rema and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz were among the winners, taking home the awards for Best Afrobeats and Best African Act, respectively.

Rema beat out other nominees in the category, including Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Davido. This is the first time that the Best Afrobeats Award has been presented at the MTV EMAs.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz known for his hit songs, such as “Number One,” “Kanyaga,” and “Unachezaje,” won the Best African Act Award at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). He beat out other nominees in the category, including Asake, Burna Boy, Libianca, and Tyler ICU.

Congratulations to Rema and Diamond Platnumz on their wins at the 2023 MTV EMAs!

