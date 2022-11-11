Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here’s what you need to know

With less than 3 weeks left to the ‘Fun Month’ December, a fine line-up of events is shaping up and one of the consistent usuals is FLYTIME FEST 2022.

This year Flytime Promotions will partner with Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 A multi-day, multi-layered celebration of African entertainment, artistry, culture, and unity.

The December 2022 edition continues an 18-year legacy of high-production in-door entertainment experiences in Lagos, Nigeria.

The multi-day line-up will take place at the long-term venue for the annual FLYTIME FEST – The Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. Year after year, FLYTIME stages have delivered a line-up of dynamic entertainment to honour the diversity and versatility in Nigerian popular culture, past and present.

Each of the 3 multi-festival days will be filled with precisely curated line-ups for contemporary entertainment experience lovers. Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 will have retail, hospitality, and social experiences that are a part of the exciting December period in Nigeria.

Flytime seasoned patrons and new audiences can collectively celebrate the festive season with an impressive experience of culture and enjoyment.

“Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest – We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions.

Event line-up

Day 1 | DEC 21 2022 | Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

Day 2 | DEC 22 2022 | Mr Money with the Vibe|Headline Artiste, Asake

Day 33 | DEC 24 2022 | Starboy Live | Headline Artiste, Wizkid

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 sponsorship family includes:

Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios.



