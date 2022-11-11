Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here’s what you need to know

Connect with us

Published

49 mins ago

 on

With less than 3 weeks left to the ‘Fun Month’ December, a fine line-up of events is shaping up and one of the consistent usuals is  FLYTIME FEST 2022.

This year Flytime Promotions will partner with Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 A multi-day, multi-layered celebration of African entertainment, artistry, culture, and unity.

The December 2022 edition continues an 18-year legacy of high-production in-door entertainment experiences in Lagos, Nigeria.

The multi-day line-up will take place at the long-term venue for the annual FLYTIME FEST – The Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. Year after year, FLYTIME stages have delivered a line-up of dynamic entertainment to honour the diversity and versatility in Nigerian popular culture, past and present.

Each of the 3 multi-festival days will be filled with precisely curated line-ups for contemporary entertainment experience lovers. Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 will have retail, hospitality, and social experiences that are a part of the exciting December period in Nigeria.

 Flytime seasoned patrons and new audiences can collectively celebrate the festive season with an impressive experience of culture and enjoyment. 

“Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest – We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions.

Even line-up

Day 1 | DEC 21 2022 | Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

Day 2 | DEC 22 2022 | Mr Money with the Vibe|Headline Artiste, Asake 

Day 33 | DEC 24 2022 | Starboy Live | Headline Artiste, Wizkid 

Watch the official trailer  here

As we gear up to FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022, discover a collection of artists who have performed on the stages for the past 18 years and counting by subscribing to the official FLYTIME FEST 2022 SpotifyYoutube & Boomplay playlists.

Sign up for our newsletter via the website for exclusive access to Everything Fly: line-up releases, best tickets, and festival updates. 

For table bookings, contact The Concierge Company at 08180222111 or [email protected]

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 sponsorship family includes:
Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, PepsiMagicline Films, and Road14 Studios.

For sponsorship enquiries, PR/Marketing
Ibiyemi I[email protected]val.com
Melinda Wava[email protected]

