Access Bank Sets to Create Alternative Channels for New Naira Notes Deposit



In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement to redesign and issue new naira notes from December 15th, 2022, One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank, has urged its customers to make use of its alternative channels to deposit their existing naira notes in order to beat the rush pending the circulation of new ones on December 15th, 2022.

Access Bank stated in a recent message sent to customers over the weekend via multiple channels on the need to deposit their existing naira notes, reassuring its customers that “there is no need to panic as we are closer to you than you think.”

With over 600 branches, more than 150,000 Access Bank Closa agents and deposit ATMs across their branches, and over 500 Beta agents that are present in over 180 major markets in Nigeria to receive cash from customers, they are just a doorstep away.

Customers can now deposit their existing Naira notes using any of these channels closest to them with ease.

Their branches will be open for longer hours during the week for your convenience, and they will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to receive cash deposits.

With the current number of their Access Closa Agents, at over 160,000 spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, anyone can easily deposit their existing naira notes through an agent near them in their location to avoid the risk of transporting cash to a far distance to locate a branch.

Please click HERE to find an Access Bank Closa agent close to you.

For those who choose to deposit their existing Naira notes through a branch, an ATM, or a point-of-sale machine (POS), customers can rest assured that their money is safe with Access bank and that they can always rely on their speed, service, and security.

During this period of receiving your existing Naira notes, all cash deposit transactions will be free.

Customers will not be charged for cash deposits. They can also pick up their debit cards for emergency payments on POS terminals and ATM withdrawals.

All esteemed customers are urged to prevent the rush and hurry to deposit their naira notes before the deadline of January 31, 2023, when the current naira notes will cease to be legal tender.

For more information and assistance, kindly contact our multilingual customer care service at 07003000000 or email them at [email protected]

