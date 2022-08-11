Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"For me, the authenticity was important" - Akin Omotoso on Directing “Rise” the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

BN TV Living

The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Final Episode of "Papa Benji" (Season 3) on BN TV

BN TV Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Zinoleesky - Jaiye Foreign

BN TV

Miz Gabbie & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" delve into Transactional Sex in Episode 9

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML chats with ZeZe Mills About His Collaboration with Madonna & Creative Process

Beauty BN TV

Watch & Learn How to Achieve a Flawless Makeup Look from Mufidah Mukhtar

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Need a Catch Up on BBNaija? Watch the First Three Episodes of Our Recap Show

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch the Second Part of "The Other Corner" with Blessing & Stan Nze featuring Seun & Dami Ajayi

BN TV

Toyin Lawani Opens Up About "RHOL", Her Family & Relationship in this Episode of the #WithChude Podcast

BN TV

“For me, the authenticity was important” – Akin Omotoso on Directing “Rise” the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Award-winning  Nigerian director Akin Omotoso (“Rise“, “The Ghost and the House of Truth“) recently made an appearance on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and talked candidly about how in “Rise,” he aimed to keep the story of NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo as authentic as possible, including filming at the actual locations where he grew up, and how creating this movie was a family affair that involved all members of the Antetokounmpo family.

On why he decided to tell and direct Giannis Antetokounmpo’s story:

Well, I’ve always been a big basketball fan, and then I became obsessed with African players in the NBA. Every time there’s a draft, I would check the names that resemble the ones that we recognise and what their stories are to get the draft. When Giannis was drafted, and I read his story in 2013, he hadn’t bounced a ball at all. This was before being a two-time MVP and all this stuff. I read his story, and I said, “If ever I make a basketball movie, it’s this gentleman’s story I want to tell.”

On filming at the actual locations where Giannis grew up:

For me, authenticity was important. In the movie, the basketball court where they’re on, that’s the basketball court he started playing on. When he’s sleeping in the gym, that’s the gym he slept in. Where they are selling, that’s where they sold. That authenticity, for me, was just important.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele

Big Brother Naija: Is The ‘Conflict Character’ Becoming Tired?
css.php