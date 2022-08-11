The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

The recipes that Chef Winnie of Zeelicious Foods shares on her social media platforms never fail to catch our eye, and we always look forward to trying them. The chef recently posted a recipe for potatoes on her YouTube channel, and we think you should add it to your list of recipes you have to try.

Ingredients:

• Vegetable oil

• Chicken pieces

• Irish potatoes

• Carrots

• Bell peppers

• Chopped peppers

• Chopped garlic

• Garlic powder

• All-purpose seasoning

• Seasoning powder

• Salt

Watch the vlog below: