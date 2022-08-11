Connect with us

The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

"For me, the authenticity was important" - Akin Omotoso on Directing “Rise” the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

Watch the Final Episode of "Papa Benji" (Season 3) on BN TV

New Music + Lyric Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Zinoleesky - Jaiye Foreign

Miz Gabbie & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" delve into Transactional Sex in Episode 9

Fireboy DML chats with ZeZe Mills About His Collaboration with Madonna & Creative Process

Watch & Learn How to Achieve a Flawless Makeup Look from Mufidah Mukhtar

#BNxBBNaija7: Need a Catch Up on BBNaija? Watch the First Three Episodes of Our Recap Show

Watch the Second Part of "The Other Corner" with Blessing & Stan Nze featuring Seun & Dami Ajayi

Toyin Lawani Opens Up About "RHOL", Her Family & Relationship in this Episode of the #WithChude Podcast

The recipes that Chef Winnie of Zeelicious Foods shares on her social media platforms never fail to catch our eye, and we always look forward to trying them. The chef recently posted a recipe for potatoes on her YouTube channel, and we think you should add it to your list of recipes you have to try.

Ingredients:
• Vegetable oil
• Chicken pieces
• Irish potatoes
• Carrots
• Bell peppers
• Chopped peppers
• Chopped garlic
• Garlic powder
• All-purpose seasoning
• Seasoning powder
• Salt

Watch the vlog below:

