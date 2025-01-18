Connect with us

Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Is It Love or Strategy? Yomi & Ella Keep Us Guessing

Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the "Baddie" Remix to Life

Brown Joel Drops New Single "Lose My Mind" & Performs Live on A Colors Show

Watch King Promise in "Eyes Dried Over" Visualiser feat. Tom Walker

Tyla Had a Spectacular 2024 & She's Sharing It All in This Recap Video

Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in "One by One" Music Video

Got Flour, Milk & Sugar? Let's Make Crunchy Nigerian Buns with Phil's Kitchen Recipe

Ckay Brings the Feels with a Live Performance of "Addicted" and "Wahala"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Who says a detox has to be complicated? Zeelicious Foods shares three drink recipes made with simple, everyday ingredients to help you cleanse your system and ease bloating. From a warm ginger-infused tea to nutrient-packed mixes featuring celery, beets, and carrots, these drinks are quick to make and refreshing.

The first recipe is a ginger-infused detox tea, perfect for a calming start to your day. All you need are fresh ginger, cloves, cinnamon sticks, detox tea, black pepper, apple cider vinegar, and water.

Next is a refreshing green blend made with fresh parsley, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger, and celery sticks.

Finally, there’s a mix of beetroots, carrots, lemon, ginger, apple, and celery. Packed with simple flavours, this drink is easy to whip up and perfect for anyone looking for a healthy option.

Ready to give your system a boost? Check out how Zeelicious Foods whips up these detox drinks below:

