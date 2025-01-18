Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

Who says a detox has to be complicated? Zeelicious Foods shares three drink recipes made with simple, everyday ingredients to help you cleanse your system and ease bloating. From a warm ginger-infused tea to nutrient-packed mixes featuring celery, beets, and carrots, these drinks are quick to make and refreshing.

The first recipe is a ginger-infused detox tea, perfect for a calming start to your day. All you need are fresh ginger, cloves, cinnamon sticks, detox tea, black pepper, apple cider vinegar, and water.

Next is a refreshing green blend made with fresh parsley, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger, and celery sticks.

Finally, there’s a mix of beetroots, carrots, lemon, ginger, apple, and celery. Packed with simple flavours, this drink is easy to whip up and perfect for anyone looking for a healthy option.

Ready to give your system a boost? Check out how Zeelicious Foods whips up these detox drinks below: