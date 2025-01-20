Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Connect with us

BN TV

4 hours ago

 on

In the premiere episode of “Open Up Podcast Season 2, Amanda Dara sits down with Pastor Olushola Olaleye for a honest conversation, where he opens up about the unique challenges and rewards of being a young pastor, sharing how he balances the demands of his calling with his personal life.

He reflects on the emotional weight of his responsibilities, especially naviagting his role as an unmarried man at the time, and the importance of maintaining boundaries within the church community.

Beyond his pastoral duties, Olushola shared a glimpse into his personal life, including how he met his wife and their journey together. He shares how they supported each other through moments of grief and found strength to plan their wedding amidst life’s tough times.

Watch the full conversation below:

