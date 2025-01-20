Ogun State Teacher Kayode Adewale Makes Final List for $1 million Global Teacher Prize

Kayode Adewale’s journey as an educator was inspired by a televised programme he watched during his formative years, which simplified complex mathematical concepts. This early inspiration laid the foundation for a career dedicated to making learning relatable and impactful for students.

Now, the award-winning teacher from Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, Ogun State, has been shortlisted for the prestigious $1 million Global Teacher Prize, presented annually by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and GEMS Education.

Teaching in a semi-urban community where many students come from low-income farming families, Adewale has creatively combined technology with the use of local languages like Yoruba and Hausa to help his students understand mathematics. By introducing culturally tailored instructional videos and practical examples, he has bridged the gap between complex academic concepts and his students’ realities.

Through his Transformation1090 Initiative, Kayode has trained over 30,000 teachers, equipping them with the skills to integrate technology into their classrooms. His innovative teaching methods, which include the use of educational apps and virtual study groups, have not only improved students’ performance in exams but also nurtured their digital literacy.

The Global Teacher Prize celebrates educators like Kayode who have made outstanding contributions to the teaching profession.