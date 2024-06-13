Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

In celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Avon Healthcare extended its ongoing efforts with a recent outreach in Gbara Community Secondary School, Lagos, and donated free sanitary kits to schoolgirls from challenged backgrounds.

This event marked the culmination of their #PurpleLipsChallenge, an initiative focused on raising awareness about period poverty and the challenges young schoolgirls face in Nigeria.

The #PurpleLipsChallenge, launched in 2019, encouraged women to post photos of themselves wearing purple lipstick on social media. Avon HMO pledged to donate reusable sanitary products to a schoolgirl for every photo shared. The initial campaign saw distributions at Unity High School in Oshodi and Gaskia College in Ijora Badia, Lagos.

This year’s campaign is said to have surpassed previous efforts, garnering support from local and international participants, including those from Nigeria, London, Texas, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto.

Avon HMO amplified the impact by partnering with Safety for Every Girl, a non-governmental organisation focused on eliminating period poverty and promoting period equity in Nigeria. Organisations like Heirs Energies, United Capital Asset Management, Afriland Properties, and Avon Medical Practice supported the outreach.

Before the Gbara Community School outreach, Avon HMO is said to have visited Bright Achievers School in Bariga, Lagos, where they also distributed free sanitary kits. Company representatives held interactive sessions educating the girls on maintaining their menstrual hygiene with dignity. These efforts aim to promote menstrual equity and provide life-changing products.

Adesimbo Ukiri, CEO of Avon HMO, emphasized the company’s commitment to women’s health, stating,

“Period poverty remains a significant challenge for up to 37 million women and girls in Nigeria, impacting their well-being and education. UNESCO reports that one in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their menstrual cycle, potentially losing up to 20% of the school year. This disruption hinders their academic progress and prospects. This initiative aims to keep girls in school throughout the year, fostering a future where women and men can equally contribute to society.”

By fostering partnerships between the private sector and NGOs, more girls can remain in school all year round, achieving the same educational opportunities as boys. Empowered girls grow into empowered women, and with equal opportunities, both women and men can actively contribute to a more inclusive and thriving society.

