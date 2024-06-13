Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Join the Fun and Experience Magic with Nigerian Idol Stars Live at TECNO Flagship Store!

Events News Promotions

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami's International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

Events Movies Promotions

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Events Promotions

PUMA Nigeria supports Troost-Ekong’s charity match, highlighting its commitment to football in Nigeria

Events Promotions

A Commitment to Empowerment: Sanlam Nigeria Hosts her Maiden Children's Day FunFair!

Events Promotions

From Lagos with Love: Mastercard’s Priceless UEFA Champions League Final Experience

Events

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

Avatar photo

Published

51 seconds ago

 on

In celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Avon Healthcare extended its ongoing efforts with a recent outreach in Gbara Community Secondary School, Lagos, and donated free sanitary kits to schoolgirls from challenged backgrounds.

This event marked the culmination of their #PurpleLipsChallenge, an initiative focused on raising awareness about period poverty and the challenges young schoolgirls face in Nigeria.

The #PurpleLipsChallenge, launched in 2019, encouraged women to post photos of themselves wearing purple lipstick on social media. Avon HMO pledged to donate reusable sanitary products to a schoolgirl for every photo shared. The initial campaign saw distributions at Unity High School in Oshodi and Gaskia College in Ijora Badia, Lagos.

This year’s campaign is said to have surpassed previous efforts, garnering support from local and international participants, including those from Nigeria, London, Texas, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto.

Avon HMO amplified the impact by partnering with Safety for Every Girl, a non-governmental organisation focused on eliminating period poverty and promoting period equity in Nigeria. Organisations like Heirs Energies, United Capital Asset Management, Afriland Properties, and Avon Medical Practice supported the outreach.

Before the Gbara Community School outreach, Avon HMO is said to have visited Bright Achievers School in Bariga, Lagos, where they also distributed free sanitary kits. Company representatives held interactive sessions educating the girls on maintaining their menstrual hygiene with dignity. These efforts aim to promote menstrual equity and provide life-changing products.

Adesimbo Ukiri, CEO of Avon HMO, emphasized the company’s commitment to women’s health, stating,

“Period poverty remains a significant challenge for up to 37 million women and girls in Nigeria, impacting their well-being and education. UNESCO reports that one in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their menstrual cycle, potentially losing up to 20% of the school year.

This disruption hinders their academic progress and prospects. This initiative aims to keep girls in school throughout the year, fostering a future where women and men can equally contribute to society.”

By fostering partnerships between the private sector and NGOs, more girls can remain in school all year round, achieving the same educational opportunities as boys. Empowered girls grow into empowered women, and with equal opportunities, both women and men can actively contribute to a more inclusive and thriving society.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother
css.php