From Comedy to Nollywood... Watch Mr Macaroni Share His Story on the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

Debo Adedayo, better known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, has had an unpleasant but amusing path from being the most well-known waka pass in Nollywood to being one of Africa’s most successful skit makers.

He went from being suspended in high school to becoming an activist, particularly against police brutality, and was even arrested and beaten during the #EndSARS protests.

He tells the IMG hosts all about it in the video below: