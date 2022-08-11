Connect with us

You Need to See these Sizzling Hot Photos of “Hey, You” Stars Efe Irele & Timini Egbuson

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Hey, You” stars Efe Irele and Timini Egbuson are serving and we’re here for it!

In these new photos, exclusive to BellaNaija, they try to show us a glimpse of what to expect in the Uyoyou Adia-directed film, produced by Anthill Studios.

The movie features an unusual love story between a software engineer and an internet cam girl. Egbuson shines as the awkward software engineer and Irele stuns as the “Fansalone” girl he’s in love with.

“Hey, You,” premiered on July 22nd 2022 and is currently in cinemas across Nigeria.

Credits

Photography: @mydadsboss

Styling
Timini Egbuson – @papithestylist
Efe Irele – @anniet.e @infoworldcharming

