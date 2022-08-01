Efe Irele, Denrele Edun & Seyi Awolowo spotted at the “Hey, You!” Premiere

On July 22, everyone from movie stars to TV personalities, musical artists, and even fans, stepped out for the Lagos premiere of Anthill Studios‘ film, “Hey, You!“. The romantic comedy was crafted by Uyoyou Adia, who also directed the project, and features a star-studded cast.

Leading the project are Timini Egbuson and Efe Irele, with equally strong performances from Temitope Olowoniyan, Stan Nze, Rotimi Salami, Miriam Peters, Seyi Awolowo, and Tunbosun Aiyedehin for the ensemble cast.

“Hey You” tells the story of Abel (played by Timini Egbuson) and Bianca (played by Efe Irele), who meet on a sex site called “Fans Alone.” The shy and nerdy Abel gets to meet Bianca in real life. Things start to get complicated, though, when Abel starts to like Bianca. This puts them both in a tough spot with a man she met online who wants Bianca all to himself.

See photos from the premiere below:

Photo Credit: @crustimages