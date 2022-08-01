King Promise talks #5StarAlbum, his Favourite Track & Starting Out as a Rapper in this Twitter Chat with BellaNaija

Connect with us

Music

Published

5 hours ago

 on

King Promise has finally given the world what they have been waiting for; his latest project, “5 Star.”

It’s a follow-up after his 2019 debut “As Promised,” an album which saw him share tracks with global stars Wizkid and Sarkodie. With the release of “5 Star,” King Promise is presented as a well-honed talent exuding pure excellence and the highest standard possible across 14 tracks.

During the week, BellaNaija had a chat with the star about the new album, his favourite track, and a fun fact about him.

Here are all the questions he answered during our Twitter chat.

***

First of all, congratulations on the “5 Star” album. It’s been a couple of days since the release. How would you describe the album’s reception so far?

Thank you! The reception has been incredible. A lot of love and support. I can only be thankful.

Do you have a favourite track from the album? You have to tell us. 

Haha! I have a personal connection with every song on the album. It’s hard to pick a fave but I’d go with “How Dare You” for now.

What inspired the name “5 Star?”

The meaning of the name “5 Star” itself. Apart from excellence and high levels in terms of sound, the vibes itself is 5 Star. Great taste in music, fashion and everything that influenced the making of this album.

So, with these new jams to vibe to, should we expect new dates for your “5 Star” European tour? 

My team is literally working on new tour dates as we speak. And not just Europe this time.

We can’t deny the synergy between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of music and that’s reflected in the “5 Star” album which features Omah Lay and Patoranking. How would you describe this musical partnership between both countries?

I think we are more alike than we like to think. we both know how to make great music that’s why a majority of collaborations between Nigeria & Ghana are usually certified smash hits!

Do you have a favourite Naija slang? What is it?

Lately, “izz goinggg.

How was it like performing at the OH MY! Festival?

Felt great and fulfilling cos the first time I attended OH MY was to watch and the next time I went, I was on that stage to perform. So it’s always been special going back on their stage.

Someone said we should ask if we should expect the video for “Run to You”.

Yes, definitely!

Tell us one fun fact about you that your fans might not know of.

When I started making music I wanted to be more of a rapper than a singer. My early mixtapes were all rap.

A message to his fans

Love my fans. I’m only here because you guys so thanks for the love & support. We only getting started.

The “5 Star” Album is out now. Stream it here.

Photo Credit: @iamkingpromise

