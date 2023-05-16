La Roche Posay Wraps up 10-Day Pop-Up with Nigerian Pharmacy chain, MedPlus

Global Dermatologist recommended worldwide brand, La Roche Posay had a 10-Day pop-up in two Lagos Malls- Ikeja City Mall and The Palms Mall, Victoria Island.

The pop-up which lasted from May 1st to May 10th, 2023 was in collaboration with Medplus Pharmacies. It provided an opportunity for new and existing La Roche Posay customers to shop for the products at a 20% discount.

There were also free skincare consultations by dermatologists and shoppers who had the opportunity to hang out with their favorite skincare influencers including Dimma Umeh, Ezinne Alfa of Beauty in Lagos, Gloria Okpara, Omolola Fasuba, Ife Olunu and Onyeka Michael Ugwu amongst others.

The Loreal Sub-Saharan Africa leadership in a delegation led by the L’oreal Sub-Saharan Africa president- Burkhard Pieroth alongside the L’oreal Dermatological Beauty leadership – General Manager, Frederic Mohr, Business Unit Manager, Badr Abbadi, Medplus Pharmacy – Head of Strategy, Ifeoluwa Bakare and Nigerian Representative, Beatrice Eneh visited the pop-up.

Shop La Roche Posay skincare products from all the ranges in any Medplus pharmacy nationwide, one of the official retailers of La Roche Posay in Nigeria.





