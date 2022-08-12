This EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI “Retrospect” Collection is not to Be Missed!

Nigerian contemporary womenswear brand Ejiro Amos Tafiri has unveiled its 2022 spring/summer collection, tagged Retrospect.

The brand’s latest offering is a diverse range of sophisticated silhouettes, including merry dresses, prim skirts, shapely corsets, and volume jackets. Taking on the tradition from the brand’s previous collections, They have consciously created diversely inclusive designs that offer women of different cultural and religious backgrounds some comfort, and a space to be

seen, heard, and understood.

According to the statement of the brand:

This collection is inspired by the uber stylish former first lady of Nigeria, Maryam Babangida. Her style, poise, and sumptuous gait represent the woman we all want to be confident, grounded, and flexible. To pay homage to a true style icon, we decided to tell a story of diversity and tolerance with models from two African countries and another from France, with a lookbook shot in the windy and beachy city of Lome in Togo. We looked back at our designs from the past years, those that have become easy classics and staples to our customers, and then we reimagined them with Maryam Babangida’s eclectic and sexy style in mind. This collection is very Nigerian in its contemporary appeal, from fabric choices; and masterful drapery techniques to classic silhouettes. We have used meticulous and indigenous techniques to craft finely woven fabrics like Aso-oke and hand-dyed materials.

See the collection below.

Credits

Art Direction: @ms.e.a.t

Photography: @Kolaoshalusi

Videography: @insignaonline

Models: @celine_minet_model | @Ju_liianas | @solim_almte | @priscaabah_official

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.