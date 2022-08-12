We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Tiffany Haddish’s Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover

Multi-hyphenate Tiffany Haddish is Cosmopolitan’s 2022 Travel Issue cover star. For the cover story, Tiffany opens up about setting boundaries, the privilege of being able to travel, queendom-building and more.

On the cover, Tiffany looks incredible in an orange crochet cover-up by Cult Gaia, which she paired with silver hoop earrings from Gold & Honey and gold rings from Jennifer Fisher. Like always, she sports her platinum blonde buzzcut complemented by a two-toned smokey eye look and neutral lips.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On setting boundaries between work and self-care

I love and hate telling people no. I love it because it’s for me—I have to take care of Tiffany. I hate it because nine times out of ten, whoever’s asking me is somebody I probably really like and care about. If a friend wants me to do a show or something like that, I have to be honest and say, ‘I can’t do it. I gotta get up early in the morning and the reason I gotta get up so early is because I need to go for a walk. So you just got to be selfish in a way, and I hate that feeling of being selfish, but I love the results.

On staying true to herself in an industry that tends to try to polish celebrities as they ascend

They be trying to polish me. They be trying their best. I ain’t perfect. There is no way on God’s earth that I’m not going to make mistakes, that I’m not going to say something out of pocket, that I’m not going to be out of order. But I’m willing to learn and I’m willing to evolve, and how I feel today might be different than how I feel tomorrow. But if you don’t make mistakes, you’ll never grow. You’ll never be successful. Every successful person I know that’s winning has failed multiple times.

On Black women being often praised for being “resilient” and “strong”

This is the part I hate, and I don’t know if my phone has been listening to me or what, but I’ve been seeing a lot of posts about it on social media. I am not just a strong, Black woman. I am a woman. I need to be nurtured. I need to be protected. I need to be soft.

