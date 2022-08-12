Connect with us

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Chic Date Night Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 203

This EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI “Retrospect” Collection is not to Be Missed!

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Tiffany Haddish's Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover

Nounouche Magazine Debuts Its Digital Edition – And Mihlali Ndamase Is Their First Cover Star!

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 136

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Shines On Soho House's Latest Cover

7 South African Bag Brands You Need To Have on Your Radar

A Vibrant Week in Style Featuring Adewunmi Erhabor - You're Welcome!

Idia Aisien delivered a chic LBD Moment at 'The Setup 2’ Movie Premiere

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from #TheSetUp2Premiere

Hey, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shalom Blac (@shalomblac)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Breeny Lee (@breenylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiona Turini (@shionat)

That wraps it up for Issue 203!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue, tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Leave a Reply

