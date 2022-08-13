Connect with us

Symbol of Authority's New Collection is a Wardrobe Essential For Every BellaStylista!

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Chic Date Night Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 203

This EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI “Retrospect” Collection is not to Be Missed!

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Tiffany Haddish's Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover

Nounouche Magazine Debuts Its Digital Edition – And Mihlali Ndamase Is Their First Cover Star!

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 136

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Shines On Soho House's Latest Cover

7 South African Bag Brands You Need To Have on Your Radar

A Vibrant Week in Style Featuring Adewunmi Erhabor - You're Welcome!

Idia Aisien delivered a chic LBD Moment at 'The Setup 2’ Movie Premiere

Statement modern jewellery brand Symbols of Authority has unveiled its latest collection tagged Chief.

This collection features 8 new pieces including stylised bracelets, gele motif necklaces and statement earrings. Inspired by the ‘Gele’, a head tie worn by women in Nigeria, particularly the Yoruba tribe and it has since become an integral part of contemporary traditional style across the country. In contrast to the head ties worn in some other West African nations, it is usually rather large and ornate, and as a result, are associated more with ceremonial wear rather than day-to-day usage, although less ornate versions are worn in more casual settings.

The jewellery brand’s take on the modern ‘gele’ playfully re-imagines the quintessential Yoruba headwrap, at once sophisticated and playful, Chief is the latest covetable collection from the rapidly growing jewellery brand. Apparently, the founder’s personal history inspired her to reimagine and celebrate the uniqueness of this modern icon.

According to Isoken Ogiemwonyi, the founder and creative director:

My dual heritage constantly inspires me to explore both ancient and contemporary symbols of our culture. Celebrating and interpreting the ‘gele’ in a whimsical but recognisable way, was deeply satisfying. With its sculptural form and vibrant variations, the accessory is worn across West Africa, by royalty and the everyday woman alike. This collection Is inspired by all the Chiefs in my life, and it has been a work of passion and exploration into a culture I feel honoured to be linked to personally. I think it is such a powerful and modern symbol of authority for Nigerian women everywhere.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @symbolsofauthority

Creative Direction: @isokenogiemwonyi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

