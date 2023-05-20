Here’s Every Stunning Beauty Look At the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

The biggest stars in fashion, beauty and lifestyle showed up and showed out with awe-worthy beauty looks for the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala.. From Teniola Aladese’s soft glam to Liquorose’s decidedly chic African beauty moment we’ve rounded up the beauty looks from the glamorous evening.

Tsatsii Wendy Madiba

MUA @dizzas_empire

Photographer @teslim_tunde

Hairstylist @myhair.ng

Hair @7thavenueluxuryhair

Teniola Aladese

Hair: @eniola_hairsignature

Makeup: @beautycookstudio

Photography: @subbyphotography

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Hairstylist : @liisignature

Makeup: @nukkiemua

Efe Irele

Hair- @touchofibee

Makeup- @zantiara_lagos

Photography- @photosagie

Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije

Makeup: @maq_jose

Hair: @hairbyposhclass

Photography: @felixcrown

Ego Nwosu

Hair @abbeymattheworks

Makeup @chariscolours

Photography: @officialphotofreak