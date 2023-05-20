Beauty
Here’s Every Stunning Beauty Look At the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala
The biggest stars in fashion, beauty and lifestyle showed up and showed out with awe-worthy beauty looks for the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala.. From Teniola Aladese’s soft glam to Liquorose’s decidedly chic African beauty moment we’ve rounded up the beauty looks from the glamorous evening.
Tsatsii Wendy Madiba
MUA @dizzas_empire
Photographer @teslim_tunde
Hairstylist @myhair.ng
Hair @7thavenueluxuryhair
Teniola Aladese
Hair: @eniola_hairsignature
Makeup: @beautycookstudio
Photography: @subbyphotography
Dorcas Shola Fapson
Hairstylist : @liisignature
Makeup: @nukkiemua
Efe Irele
Hair- @touchofibee
Makeup- @zantiara_lagos
Photography- @photosagie
Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije
Makeup: @maq_jose
Hair: @hairbyposhclass
Photography: @felixcrown
Ego Nwosu
Hair @abbeymattheworks
Makeup @chariscolours
Photography: @officialphotofreak