Here’s Every Stunning Beauty Look At the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

The biggest stars in fashion, beauty and lifestyle showed up and showed out with awe-worthy beauty looks for the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala.. From Teniola Aladese’s soft glam to Liquorose’s decidedly chic African beauty moment we’ve rounded up the beauty looks from the glamorous evening.

 

Tsatsii Wendy Madiba

MUA @dizzas_empire
Photographer @teslim_tunde
Hairstylist @myhair.ng
Hair @7thavenueluxuryhair

 

Teniola Aladese

Hair: @eniola_hairsignature

Makeup: @beautycookstudio

Photography: @subbyphotography

 

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Hairstylist : @liisignature
Makeup: @nukkiemua

Efe Irele

Hair- @touchofibee
Makeup- @zantiara_lagos
Photography- @photosagie

Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije 

Makeup: @maq_jose
Hair: @hairbyposhclass
Photography: @felixcrown

Ego Nwosu

Hair @abbeymattheworks
Makeup @chariscolours
Photography: @officialphotofreak

