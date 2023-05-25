Hayet Rida Just Launched an Artistic Jewellery Store That all Fashionistas Can’t Afford To Miss!

From the College of Wooster to the streets of Bucktown! This store was designed to bring my life full circle!

It was an honour to work with @minaevans.studio (who designed my dress from my first exhibition) to help translate my vision.

The furniture and the fixtures HAD to be @arhaus especially since customers will be sitting and spending time! The fabrics in all the pieces are built to last for many years to come!

Thank you for all the love and I look forward to welcoming you officially this weekend!