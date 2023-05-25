Beauty
Hayet Rida Just Launched an Artistic Jewellery Store That all Fashionistas Can’t Afford To Miss!
Hayet Rida, Creative Director of rising jewellery and accessory brand KHOI, recently launched her exhibition-style retail experience jewellery store.
Located in the heart of Bucktown, Chicago, the thoughtfully designed store is a testament to Hayet’s love for creating wearable art and reflects the brand’s passion for effortless, sculptural pieces.
From the College of Wooster to the streets of Bucktown! This store was designed to bring my life full circle!
It was an honour to work with @minaevans.studio (who designed my dress from my first exhibition) to help translate my vision.
The furniture and the fixtures HAD to be @arhaus especially since customers will be sitting and spending time! The fabrics in all the pieces are built to last for many years to come!
Thank you for all the love and I look forward to welcoming you officially this weekend!
The studio’s serene, soft and welcoming space will give shoppers an elevated luxury offering through its gallery-style retail experience, thanks to its all-white space, wooden and gold accents, stylized podiums, neutral faceless mannequin heads sporting the brand’s sculptural earrings and beautiful geometric mask designs that waft through the store’s expanse, evoking a sense of understated luxury and grandeur. We can’t fail to mention the larger-than-life frames with blown-out photos of a heavenly melanated model rocking pieces from the brand.
The store is showcasing the brand’s latest collection, tagged Masked Identity, taking inspiration from the gnawing feeling of self-doubt Hayet experienced when she first started her journey with KHOI.
The constant reflection of not being ready, not being good enough, not being qualified enough to…create?!? Imagine.
