A Masterclass in Styling Your Bump, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on Tomike Adeoye, for her second pregnancy, the Media IT girl has continued with her comfy yet chic baby bump style as she did with her first pregnancy. Tomike has appeared in stylish dresses, vibrant sets and boubous in soft colours, including pastels, white, pink and more.

Take a look at our curated list of Tomike’s stylish maternity moments below.

Glam Mama

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Cute, Casual Wear

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

