Connect with us

Style

These Sophisticated & Chic Looks From Toni Olaoye Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Style

Take A Look At This Glam Inspo For Eid, From The Gorgeous Tomiwa Rodia

Style

Check Out This Budget-friendly Recipe For A Delicious African Smoked Fish Stew

Style

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

Our Style Stars Are Black 'n' Bold This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 233

Style

Want To Seal The Deal At Your Next Investor Meeting? Consider These Power Dressing Tips

Style

See This Week’s Extra Fab Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 167

Style

Here's how Jade Osiberu & Some ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ Actors Glamorously Covered Guardian Life Magazine

Events News Style

Fashion Meets Whisky: The Macallan and Mai Atafo Collaborate to Mentor Nigerian Talents

Beauty Style

This Quick Glow Girl Makeup Tutorial From K Naomi Phakathi Is An Easy Way To Stay Glammed

Style

These Sophisticated & Chic Looks From Toni Olaoye Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye. This curvy style star has superb taste for sultry outfits.

From gorgeous plains and prints to stylish sets, minis and dainty accessories, join us as we explore Toni’s style through these seven carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a form-fitting mini velvet dress with fancy heels of choice

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Tuesday

Layer a hip-length check blazer with a mini black dress and pantyhose. Pair the look with blinging statement shoes and bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Wednesday

Dress up an offwhite button-down jersey dress with knee-high offwhite boots paired with a luxe bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Thursday

Rock gorgeous vintage floral prints with bold shoes and purse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Friday

Pair a knitted bold coloured 2-piece with pretty black boots

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Saturday

Rock the most glamorously embellished mermaid dress for a day of celebration

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Sunday

Slay an abstract patterned ensemble with stiletto heels for a casual outing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Credit: @toniolaoye1

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life

How Justin UG Does It All – From Wanting to Be A Doctor to Becoming a Content Creation Phenom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Stories We Carry With Us

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With “Gangs of Lagos,” Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Paul Eze: How to Get Remote Jobs As An African
css.php