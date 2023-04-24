These Sophisticated & Chic Looks From Toni Olaoye Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye. This curvy style star has superb taste for sultry outfits.

From gorgeous plains and prints to stylish sets, minis and dainty accessories, join us as we explore Toni’s style through these seven carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a form-fitting mini velvet dress with fancy heels of choice

Tuesday

Layer a hip-length check blazer with a mini black dress and pantyhose. Pair the look with blinging statement shoes and bag

Wednesday

Dress up an offwhite button-down jersey dress with knee-high offwhite boots paired with a luxe bag

Thursday

Rock gorgeous vintage floral prints with bold shoes and purse

Friday

Pair a knitted bold coloured 2-piece with pretty black boots

Saturday

Rock the most glamorously embellished mermaid dress for a day of celebration

Sunday

Slay an abstract patterned ensemble with stiletto heels for a casual outing

Credit: @toniolaoye1

