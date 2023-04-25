Connect with us

Vogue Launches Global Search For Its Next Generation Of Model Talent With Open Casting

Published

4 mins ago

 on

On Monday, the 24th of April, 2023, Vogue announced the launch of Open Casting a global model search to identify, encourage, and support a new generation of models that embody a modern ideal of beauty.

According to Vogue,

From April 24 to May 8, femme-identifying individuals 18 and older can access the Open Casting Portal on Vogue.com. There, they will be able to submit photographs and a short video, as well as answer a questionnaire to highlight their personality. Applicants can come from anywhere in the world, they do not need to be signed to an agency, and there is no entry fee.

The finalists will be chosen in June by a committee of Vogue editors, stylists, and casting directors, alongside industry professionals including Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, model Paloma Elsesser, and Piergiorgio del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, casting directors and co-founders of the influential agency DM Casting.

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Go to vogue.com now to start your application

Credit: @voguemagazine

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

