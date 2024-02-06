Connect with us

How Tyla's Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

South African singer and songwriter Tyla made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Not only was it her first time attending the prestigious ceremony, but she also walked away with the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her sensational hit song, “Water.”

Before the big win, Tyla graciously invited Vogue to capture her preparations for the event, sharing her excitement and disbelief at being nominated.

Watch her get ready here:

