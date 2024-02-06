Watch Ric Hassani, Vee Iye, Neo Akpofure in the trailer for “When Are We Getting  Married?” Season 2

REDTV is back with season 2 of their new original series, “When Are We Getting Married.” The series follows the story of two young lovers who move in together and try to make their relationship work despite their different views on life.

Joining Ric Hassani and Immaculata Oko-Kasum in this new season are reality stars Vee Iye, Adekunle Olopade and Neo Akpofure, along with Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Pelumi Buari and Obehi Aburime.

Watch the trailer here: