WATCH: Vanessa Gyimah Styles LOEWE’s Luxe Anagram Embroidered Wide-leg Jeans

LOEWE is one of the world’s major luxury houses. Founded in 1846 in Spain, it is LVMH‘s oldest luxury fashion house. 

The brand specialised in unique expertly crafted leather goods and silk items for over a century gaining its high esteem, however, its range has grown to include a wide variety of luxury goods, more so under the leadership of its current Creative Director — Jonathan Anderson, one of which is the Anagram embroidered wide-leg jeans.

Styled by Ohio-based Ghanaian Makeup Artist, fashionista and beauty influencer Vanessa Gyimah in 2 chic looks featuring a white bodysuit, crisp white shirt, flat soles, black blazer, black stiletto heels, mustard bag, gold bag, jewellery and a pair of tinted goggles, this denim trousers come in a mid-blue wash with a flattering high-rise and wide-leg silhouette.

It features the LOEWE brand’s iconic quartet of L’s on its knees, an insignia first designed in 1970 by Spanish artist Vicente Vela and is casually known as ‘el cangrejo’.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch: 

Credit: @vanessa_gyimah

