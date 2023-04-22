Take A Look At This Glam Inspo For Eid, From Tomiwa Rodia

Eid is a prestigious word in Islam that means ‘celebration’ or ‘festival’. Muslims celebrate two dedicated times of Eid according to Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) guidance one of which commemorates the completion of the holy month of Ramadan — Eid al-Fitr.

Beauty Content Creator, YouTuber and now Hijabi — Tomiwa Rodia — shares a beautiful video of her glam session as she gets ready for the Eid al-Fitr. You might wonder what Hijabi means, the term refers to women in Islam who have decided to put on the hijab.

First used in the Qur’an to describe the separation between public and private life, the Arabic word hijab translates to “curtain” or “partition” in English. Over time, the hijab has come to mean the veil or head covering some Muslim women choose to wear, often also encompassing modest attire.

Credit: @tomiwarodia

