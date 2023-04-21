Check Out This Budget-friendly Recipe For A Delicious African Smoked Fish Stew

On the path to financial freedom, one would seek to leverage every opportunity to save money and avoid expenses. Food consumption is one of the major expenses African households incur, accounting for over 80% of income spent in most families.

This implies that a decrease in expense per meal can have a remarkable impact on a household’s saving power and overall financial health. What if you could do this while maintaining a balanced diet of yummy meals?

Check out this versatile stew recipe from certified culinary expert and famous Nigerian chef — Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya —popularly known as Chef Tolani from Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: Diary of a KITCHEN LOVER

