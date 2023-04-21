Connect with us

Check Out This Budget-friendly Recipe For A Delicious African Smoked Fish Stew

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Our Style Stars Are Black 'n' Bold This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 233 | Black 'n' Bold

Do You Want To Seal The Deal At Your Next Investor Meeting? Consider These Power Dressing Tips

See This Week’s Extra Fab Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 167

Here's how Jade Osiberu & Some ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ Actors Glamorously Covered Guardian Life Magazine

Fashion Meets Whisky: The Macallan and Mai Atafo Collaborate to Mentor Nigerian Talents

This Quick Glow Girl Makeup Tutorial From K Naomi Phakathi Is An Easy Way To Stay Glammed

Nabilah Kariem Will Show You How To Conquer Each Day Like A Disruptive Fashion Innovator

Wondering What To Wear To Your Next Brunch? Get Inspired With This Outfit From Mena Adubea

On the path to financial freedom, one would seek to leverage every opportunity to save money and avoid expenses. Food consumption is one of the major expenses African households incur, accounting for over 80% of income spent in most families.

This implies that a decrease in expense per meal can have a remarkable impact on a household’s saving power and overall financial health. What if you could do this while maintaining a balanced diet of yummy meals?

Check out this versatile stew recipe from certified culinary expert and famous Nigerian chef — Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya  —popularly known as Chef Tolani from Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: Diary of a KITCHEN LOVER

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

