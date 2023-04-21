Style
TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas
It doesn’t matter if your calendar is jam-packed with date night dinners, bottomless brunches, or even trips to the beach. A picture-perfect outfit always makes them even more memorable.
You’ve made plans, so what are you wearing? Cue in SA BellaStylistas served lewks for days during the week. So you don’t have to peruse social media for inspiration—we have already done that for you.
Ahead, we’ve gathered 10 outfit ideas that’ll come in handy no matter what’s on the agenda.
Sarah Langa & RiRi Nyathela
Kefilwe Faith Mabote
Nasiphi Ngcwabe
Zovuyo Msutwana
Thandolwethu Tsekiso
Melody Molale
Buhle Samuels
Blue Aiva
Yoliswa Mqoco
Nandipha Mqoco
