Our Style Stars Are Black 'n' Bold This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 233 | Black 'n' Bold

Do You Want To Seal The Deal At Your Next Investor Meeting? Consider These Power Dressing Tips

See This Week's Extra Fab Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 167

Here's how Jade Osiberu & Some 'Gangs Of Lagos' Actors Glamorously Covered Guardian Life Magazine

Fashion Meets Whisky: The Macallan and Mai Atafo Collaborate to Mentor Nigerian Talents

This Quick Glow Girl Makeup Tutorial From K Naomi Phakathi Is An Easy Way To Stay Glammed

Nabilah Kariem Will Show You How To Conquer Each Day Like A Disruptive Fashion Innovator

Wondering What To Wear To Your Next Brunch? Get Inspired With This Outfit From Mena Adubea

1 White Shirt, 20 Snazzy Looks: We Are Taking Styling Notes From Takunda K.

It's All About A Knickers Party This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 232

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Fashion’s favourite colour – black – has been a wardrobe staple for centuries, with a hold like no other, the colour black, especially an all-black outfit has become synonymous with power, luxury, and wealth. It is the epitome of sophistication. Black clothing has an indubitable effect, it connotes seriousness and diligence. It also works with all body types and skin tones. Come what may, black never goes out of style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Taymesan (@taymesan_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GYASI 511 🧿 (@gggyasi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

