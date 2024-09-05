Chef Tolani Stuns in Aso Oke Dress During Interview with Bill Gates on Nutrition

Nigerian food blogger, recipe developer, food tutor and entrepreneur Chef Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover is making waves beyond the food industry.

She recently interviewed American business magnate Bill Gates about the NutriVision 2024; A Pan-African Youth on nutrition, particularly for pregnant women. She made a stunning fashion choice donning a vibrant Aso Oke dress adorned with colourful striped patterns, pairing it with white pumps and a black bag. She finished it with a bob hairdo and a soft face beat. In the caption on her Instagram, she wrote:

An Iconic moment Bestiessss, I am honoured to have interviewed Bill Gates @thisisbillgates, discussing Nutrition, especially in pregnant women in relation to the recently concluded Nutrivision youth dialogue event that was held in Abuja earlier this week. This is a great feat in my career and I am nothing but grateful for this opportunity, I can’t wait for you to watch the interview. I have even more exciting news to share with you in the coming weeks. Your bestie is now global o YOUR DREAMS ARE VERY VALID! #nutrivision2024 #yourdreamsarevalid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diaryofakitchenlover (@diaryofakitchenlover)

Credit

@diaryofakitchenlover

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!