Chef Tolani Stuns in Aso Oke Dress During Interview with Bill Gates on Nutrition

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

The #TYLoveRocks24 Bridal Train Served The Right Colour Block Glam

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian food blogger, recipe developer, food tutor and entrepreneur Chef Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover is making waves beyond the food industry.

She recently interviewed American business magnate Bill Gates about the NutriVision 2024; A Pan-African Youth on nutrition, particularly for pregnant women. She made a stunning fashion choice donning a vibrant Aso Oke dress adorned with colourful striped patterns, pairing it with white pumps and a black bag. She finished it with a bob hairdo and a soft face beat. In the caption on her Instagram, she wrote:

 

An Iconic moment

Bestiessss, I am honoured to have interviewed Bill Gates @thisisbillgates, discussing Nutrition, especially in pregnant women in relation to the recently concluded Nutrivision youth dialogue event that was held in Abuja earlier this week.

This is a great feat in my career and I am nothing but grateful for this opportunity, I can’t wait for you to watch the interview.

I have even more exciting news to share with you in the coming weeks. Your bestie is now global o

YOUR DREAMS ARE VERY VALID! #nutrivision2024 #yourdreamsarevalid

@diaryofakitchenlover

