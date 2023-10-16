Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Do you have a chic dinner date coming up soon and you’ve been thinking about what to wear?

Take a cue or two from this Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye, as she pairs a tony soft pink 2-piece featuring a tube top and figure-hugging bow embellished skirt with a choker pearl necklace, pearl/silver leather purse and strappy silver heels. She completed the look with an up-down ponytail and soft glam.

Hit the ▶ button below to check out the look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Credit: @toniolaoye1

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!