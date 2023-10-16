Beauty
Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Do you have a chic dinner date coming up soon and you’ve been thinking about what to wear?
Take a cue or two from this Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye, as she pairs a tony soft pink 2-piece featuring a tube top and figure-hugging bow embellished skirt with a choker pearl necklace, pearl/silver leather purse and strappy silver heels. She completed the look with an up-down ponytail and soft glam.
Hit the ▶ button below to check out the look:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @toniolaoye1