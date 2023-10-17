Check Out This Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI

On the latest episode of his new series, Instagram’s favourite beauty boy — Enioluwa Adeoluwa oversees a complete makeover for Stanley’s mum in anticipation of her upcoming birthday.

The gorgeous melanated elderly woman walked in on set with a knitted cap and an Ankara kaftan lace detail. After a few hours with Eni’s glam team, mama had frontals installed and styled into a ponytail with one tendril. She was dressed in a green Miyake-style robe paired with a soft glam.

Then, she was treated to a photo session followed by a yummy 3-course meal. Hit the ▶ button below to watch the lovely process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Credit: @enioluwaofficial

