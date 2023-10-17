Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

"I'll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season" - Laura Ikeji-Kanu on "The Real Housewives of Lagos"

BN TV Movies & TV

"I'm still nice, but it's the no-nonsense Mariam this period" - Mariam Timmer talks "The Real Housewives of Lagos" S2

Beauty BN TV Style

Check Out This Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa's New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI

Beauty BN TV Style

Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

BN TV Comedy Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye drops Hilarious New Episode of “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

BN TV Living

6 Easy Recipes You Can Try with Tiger Nuts, Courtesy of Chef Zeelicious!

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Dimma Umeh Lets Us In On Her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 14 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV

Treat Yourself to Some Weekend Deliciousness with this Buns Recipe

Beauty BN TV Style Weddings

See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

BN TV

“I’ll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season” – Laura Ikeji-Kanu on “The Real Housewives of Lagos”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Laura Ikeji-Kanu is stepping into the new season of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” with renewed vigour and a calmer perspective after an intense first season. When asked about her previous experiences, she says, “The first season was too toxic for me.”

This realisation has inspired her to take a different approach to the drama-filled waters of season two. “I’ll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season. I’ll just be happy, understand people better, and enjoy the show,” Laura says.

On her highlight of the first season and what will be different this season:

The journey this season would be showing the other women that I’m not a very dramatic person. I have this beautiful side of me, understanding them more, and then not listening to gossip. This season will be very, very different, and I’ll play some more. There was no highlight for me last season. Last season was a mess for me. I made sure nobody would tag me. I didn’t want to hear anybody’s opinion.

Last season, I was a one-man army. This season, I’ll be a one-man army, but I’ll be more accommodating. I think last season I started a lot of the drama, so I can’t even blame anybody. I started the drama, and of course, when you start something, you can’t tell anybody how to react. That’s what happened in the last season. This season, I’m not forming any alliances with anybody. I will be a one-man soldier till the end. The only people that I recognise and love so much are my family members, and they are not on the show. So, I’ll be a one-woman army.

On the shadiest housewife this season:

Mariam!

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Seun Alakanse: Reminiscing Over My Career Journey as a Tech Bro

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Hacks To Help You Give Budget-Friendly Gifts in This Economy

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons (2)

Chibueze Damian (Baba Akara) Talks to Us About Selling Street Food for 25 Years in Today’s Doing Life With…

Smart Emmanuel: Learning to Reinforce Your Resilience During Trying Times
css.php