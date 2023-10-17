“I’ll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season” – Laura Ikeji-Kanu on “The Real Housewives of Lagos”

Laura Ikeji-Kanu is stepping into the new season of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” with renewed vigour and a calmer perspective after an intense first season. When asked about her previous experiences, she says, “The first season was too toxic for me.”

This realisation has inspired her to take a different approach to the drama-filled waters of season two. “I’ll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season. I’ll just be happy, understand people better, and enjoy the show,” Laura says.

On her highlight of the first season and what will be different this season:

The journey this season would be showing the other women that I’m not a very dramatic person. I have this beautiful side of me, understanding them more, and then not listening to gossip. This season will be very, very different, and I’ll play some more. There was no highlight for me last season. Last season was a mess for me. I made sure nobody would tag me. I didn’t want to hear anybody’s opinion.

Last season, I was a one-man army. This season, I’ll be a one-man army, but I’ll be more accommodating. I think last season I started a lot of the drama, so I can’t even blame anybody. I started the drama, and of course, when you start something, you can’t tell anybody how to react. That’s what happened in the last season. This season, I’m not forming any alliances with anybody. I will be a one-man soldier till the end. The only people that I recognise and love so much are my family members, and they are not on the show. So, I’ll be a one-woman army.

On the shadiest housewife this season:

Mariam!

Watch the full interview below: