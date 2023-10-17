“I’m still nice, but it’s the no-nonsense Mariam this period” – Mariam Timmer talks “The Real Housewives of Lagos” S2

Mariam Timmer was dubbed the “Underdog” in the first season of “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” a title she embraced. Despite previously being an observer, Mariam has made her intentions clear this season: “Trust me, they’re watching now.”

Mariam is preparing to show a more authentic side by sharing her motherhood journey, marital experiences, and fertility journey. “I’m still nice,” she teases fans, “but it’s the no-nonsense Mariam this period.”

While Mariam’s easygoing personality made for a smooth sailing season last time, she promises a more assertive stance this time around. She is quick to crown herself as both the shadiest and most fashionable housewife, combining playful self-praise with heartfelt honesty. Mariam demonstrates that she is not one to hold grudges by reflecting on past dynamics, particularly her long-standing bond with Toyin.

On being the no-nonsense Mariam and dealing with drama:

I feel like with last season I was able to just remove myself from everything because obviously there was already drama before I got into the scene, but this season, you know, I’m still nice, but it’s the no-nonsense Mariam this period. If you give me an action, I will give you a reaction, and you can’t predict my reaction.

On the new cast members, Faith Morey and Tania Omotayo:

What was my reaction when I saw the two new cast members? I’m a people person, so at the end of the day, I was like, they’re here; we move. It’s not like they’re Santa Claus or anything. They didn’t come with a bag of dollars. If they did, I’d have jumped on them. They came in like everybody else.

