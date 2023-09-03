WATCH: Inside Toni Olaoye’s Incredible Girls’ Trip to Cabo

Toni Olaoye and her friends Sophia Idahosa and Vanessa Gyimah embarked on an incredible girls’ getaway to Cabo San Lucas, and their journey was nothing short of spectacular. This adventure was filled with memorable moments that will make you wish you were right there with them.

Their trip started with a taste of luxury at the Solaz Luxury Resort, and they didn’t hold back. Fine dining was on the agenda, and they headed to the renowned Nobu restaurant for an exquisite meal. The post-dinner vibes were just as exciting, capturing the essence of Cabo’s nightlife.

For an adrenaline rush, the group hopped on jet skis and explored the stunning coastline. The sheer excitement of this adventure was palpable, as they revelled in the beauty of Cabo’s crystal-clear waters.

WATCH