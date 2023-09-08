Ghana Tourism Authority Celebrates Culture, Cuisine, and Tourism at Exclusive Cocktail Event

Connect with us

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) organised an exciting cocktail event on Wednesday, September 6th at The Iwalewa Gallery of Arts, bringing together Nigerian travel enthusiasts, travel agencies, influencers, and content creators.

To illuminate the essence of #DecemberinGhana, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Director of Marketing at GTA, unveiled the exciting line of tourist attractions, activities, and festivities slated to unfold from November through February under the #DecemberinGhana banner.

These events are poised to celebrate and showcase Ghana’s diverse attractions, spanning breathtaking landscapes, fashion trends, culinary delights, African music and culture festivals.

Adding culture and colour to the cocktail, BINALAGOS served Ghana Jollof rice alongside various Ghanaian delicacies such as Kenke and the popular street food Kelewele.

Guests also had the opportunity to learn more about the buzzworthy events happening in Ghana during December, including Afrochella, AfroNation, Little Havanna, Akwaaba UK, the African Food Festival, Taste of Ghana 4.0, and many other exciting attractions for tourists visiting Ghana at the end of the year.

The event was well-attended by tourism influencers and dignitaries such as Namibia Honorary Consul Chuma Anosike, Latasha Ngwube, Dialo Sumbry (CEO of The Adinkra Group and Founder of Culturati Academy), and Idris Aregbe.

Travel enthusiasts and influencers like Tennie Oyewole, Softmadeit, Favour Onyeoziri, Mercy Uka, Marycolette Unamka, Ifeoma A, Lade Ibikunle, Teminikan, and many more were also present, forging connections and igniting a passion for Ghana’s cultural richness.

The evening was made possible with the support of partnerships with Bina Foods, Takamaka Rum Nigeria, and Iwalewa Art Gallery.



