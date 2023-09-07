BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here!

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

*** Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Ere Wellness’ “Talking Therapy with the Girlies”

Amanda Iheme, the founder and lead clinical psychologist providing mental health services at NDỊDỊ, will be answering everything therapy, life, mental health, love, careers and everything in between.

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Virtual (Online)

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

The Assembly

Who’s ready for an electrifying night filled with music and laughter? #De chandelier is the place to be on Thursday night!

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08027852292

Karaoke Thursday

It’s Live! Lounge Karaoke party tonight with your host Desire.

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Venue: Live! Lounge, 15, Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Call/Whatsapp +2349021106225

Afterdark Friday

Ready to party into the weekend?

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Hive, 37 Razak Balogun St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Shuffle – A Fortnight Mixer

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Black Out Friday

Friday nights were made for the Dechandelier’s electrifying energy and wild vibes! Get ready to blackout or tap out!

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08027852292

The Lagos Lifestyle Party

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, Sky Mall, Lekki – Epe Expy, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark Fridays

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

The Groove with Niniola

Who’s up for a night of nonstop fun, and unforgettable memories with Niniola?

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, 10b Trinity Avenue, Oniru VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Unbound Fest

Get ready for an insightful talk show with our amazing panellists Tunde Onakoya, Mazino Malaka, and Chuka Xavier Obi, as they dive into the topic “Authentically You.”

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Starhub 2, Ziatech Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Indie Night Live

Experience performances from known and new voices in the industry you probably have heard or haven’t heard before. Expect an array of genres from rock to pop, jazz to blues, afrobeat and everything in between.

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Art Cafe, 282 Akin Olugbade Str, off Idowu Martins Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The R’n’B Party

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Live! Lounge, 15, Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08173636363

Vine and Dine

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Grid Lagos, 5 Thomas Ajufo Street, off Opebi Rd, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Day Party

The Day Party is a DJ rave and A day party, Bringing the best DJs in the city and beyond onto a big stage. mixing the best of songs from different genres music including afrobeat, amapiano, hip-hop, house and EDM. with side attractions like games arena, photo booths, food and drinks and lots more.

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Sinatra Place, 16B Ladipo Oluwole St, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Kayaking

Unplug, unwind, and paddle your way into serenity with CT Culture. Kayaking lesson is your chance to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with the beauty of the great outdoors. So grab your paddle, pick up your life vest, and enjoy a day of watery wonder!

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday At Ilashe

It’s about time! The biggest beach house party.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Belleza Beach Resort, Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Jollof Men Live Show 2.0

What Makes a Man?

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: JT Gallery, Palms Mall, MKO Abiola Way, New Gra, Ibadan, Oyo.

RSVP: HERE

Off the Wall

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: SafeHouse Restaurant & Bar, Adeola Hopewell Street, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE