Get Ready for Kanaani Weekend: Premiere Event on September 14th, Cinemas on September 15th

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kanaani, the anticipated movie from Tola Olatunji and Jennifer Mairo, will have its private screening of Kanaani, which will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Filmhouse, Landmark Victoria Island. The movie will be released in cinemas nationwide starting on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The movie delves into the complexities of the African immigrant experience, from the initial excitement of moving to a new country to the challenges of adjusting to a new culture and finding a place in society. The movie is seen through the lens of the popular phrase “No be every japa be Japa.”

With a stellar cross-cultural cast featuring Gabriel Afolayan, Ivie Okujaye, and Robb Hudspeth, the movie promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

We are incredibly excited to present ‘Kanaani’ to the world. This film is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our passionate team, said Olatunji. 

The ‘Jap-a-thon’ event is sure to be a glamorous affair, with the red carpet being graced by some of the biggest names in the industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the film from the cast and crew in exclusive interviews.

For more information, follow the film on social media: @kanaanithemovie, @tolaolatunji, and @jennifermairo.

