Dress to Impress at icôneBrunch: An Exclusive September Event Supporting the Eben Family Sickle Cell Foundation.

As a Cameroonian native with a passion for bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Disease, local entrepreneur Emmanuel Eben hosts icôneBrunch’s fourth-annual brunch – this year with a cause. Eben sought to blend his personal brand “icône” with his desire to bridge the information gap about the dire effects of Sickle Cell Disease in his hometown of Cameroon, Africa and Dallas.

Eben hopes to ultimately spread his message across America as he plans to expand the nonprofit’s reach year after year. The Eben Sickle Cell Foundation was founded in 2023, and Eben is thrilled to invite guests to his first-annual charity fundraiser in the form of a luxury brunch event. icôneBrunch will take place on Sunday, September 17th from 2 pm to 8 pm at The Olana mansion (1851 Turbeville Rd, Hickory Creek, TX 75065) and offer guests an afternoon full of delicious food, cocktails, and fashion pop-up shopping opportunities, while educating them about the effects of Sickle Cell Disease and how patrons in Dallas can continue to support the new cause.

Initially, icôneBrunch began in 2019 as an exclusive and luxurious intimate gathering for a group of close friends to celebrate life together, not a charitable event. After three successful years hosting the brunch, Eben married his passion for opulence, fashionable gatherings and Sickle Cell Disease awareness as he created this year’s event.

Living with Sickle Cell Disease, Eben sought to blend the annual celebration and his newly incorporated non-profit, the Eben Sickle Cell Foundation, together in the form of his favourite annual brunch gathering. Past brunch venues included The Ritz Carlton – Dallas and The Dallas Arboretum.

“icôneBrunch hopes to gain more visibility for Sickle Cell Disease through the event. The reality is that this disease isn’t spoken about nearly enough, especially by the demographic that it affects most,” shares Gabrielle Simo, President of icôneBrunch who has been personal friends with Eben for over 15 years. “Emmanuel’s story is so profound because, for the first 13 years of his life in Cameroon, he didn’t even know he had Sickle Cell Disease due to medical inadequacies in Africa.”

With a passion for bringing awareness to the issue at hand, Eben sponsors a few families each year in Cameroon who have children diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease.

Through The Eben Sickle Cell Foundation, he “aims to support adult genotype testing efforts, as this action alone can single-handedly reduce the number of children born with Sickle Cell Disease.”

Tickets for the event are available to purchase here. Tickets are available for $200 and a block of rooms has been reserved at the Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel nearby for the brunch’s fashionable attendees.

To book before the group rate cutoff date, book your room(s) by Thursday, August 17th.

About icôneBrunch:

icôneBrunch is an event designed to immerse its attendees in an environment of like-minded individuals operating at their highest frequency. Creating a space where socializing and creating bomb content flow effortlessly.

Think of it as an elevated brunch experience, for a cause – as it is Dallas’s only charity brunch which aims to support Sickle Cell Disease research and adult genotype testing. In previous years, icôneBrunch has been a stylish spectacle, drawing in a self-curated crowd that emulates Black excellence in every aspect.

icôneBrunch hosts entrepreneurs, tech mavens, medical professionals, and creatives. We pride ourselves in our ability to appeal to exceptionally influential millennials who set the tone in their various communities. icôneBrunch aims to make a difference in the culture. Creating memories while supporting a movement.

For more information, please visit their website.

BellaNaija is a media partner for icôneBrunch