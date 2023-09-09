We are so thrilled to announce our partnership with Ecobank Nigeria for this year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit!

At BellaNaija, we believe in the power of collaboration and shared values. Ecobank’s dedication to innovation, economic growth, and empowerment across Pan Africa aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify African voices and celebrate progress through media and technology.

Our summit is going LIVE at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre, on Saturday, the 23rd of September 2023 between 10 am — 4 pm WAT. Mark your calendars and REGISTER to join us in person here

You can look forward to

• impactful discussions and conversations that inspire positive change and transform industries

• networking opportunities

• enthralling entertainment

• mesmerising fashion and beauty moments

• collaborations with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s fashion/creative industries and lots more.

Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing. We are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent. For more information/participation email — [email protected]