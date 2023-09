Lydia Dinga and her husband are taking us on an enthralling journey, from Saint Lucia to Barbados and now Italy, making their romantic escapades our current YouTube obsession.

If you’re as captivated as we are, join Lydia and her better half on an adventure as they discover the enchanting allure of Sardinia, the lively city of Cagliari, and the charming Castelsardo.

WATCH