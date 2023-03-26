Lydia Dinga Has Some Tips for Incorporating Healthy Eating Habits into your Daily Routine

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

While eating doughnuts or pizza now and then is perfectly okay, it’s always a good idea to equip yourself with healthy eating strategies to stay energized and keep your metabolism going.

If you are currently on a fitness journey and looking for ways to include a healthy meal prep routine, you are right where you need to be. Travel and lifestyle vlogger Lydia Dinga is out with part 2 of what she eats in a day, watch part 1 here.

Here’s how to keep your metabolism up all day long (and spoiler: dessert is very much included!).

WATCH 

